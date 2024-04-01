Kimball Union celebrates a goal against Cushing in the 2024 Elite 8 title game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When Kimball Union students arrived on campus for the 2023-24 school year, some of the veteran hockey players on the team organized a workout among themselves at 5 a.m. before the second day.

They told the rest of the team they were hitting the gym early, but that there was no pressure. The season was far away and players, especially the first-year students, were just getting moved in, some of them arriving from Canada.

Every rookie on the team showed up for that 5 a.m. workout.

“From that moment, I knew that we were going to have a special team,” Kimball Union senior defenseman and assistant captain Jack McMinn said.