Canterbury celebrates after winning the 2024 Small School title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Canterbury head coach Paddy McCarthy has been around hockey his whole life. In 1994, McCarthy won a Division 1 New England championship with the Saints.

Thirty years later, he led his alma mater to the Small School title and won.

Knocking off Rivers, 3-1, in the NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons Small School title game, Canterbury put an end to their 21st-century woes.

Interestingly, the way that the Saints won surprised McCarthy.