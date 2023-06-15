What’s the future of prep hockey? Coaches survey, part 3

Lawrence Academy's Owen Leahy fights to score a goal in the 2023 Large School Tournament championship. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Prep hockey has been around for a long time. The New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) was established in 1942. Hockey was played by prep schools around New England long before then as well.

These days, however, the hockey landscape is always changing.

Academies are popping up and junior leagues around the country are attracting players at younger and younger ages, sometimes snagging players who 10 years ago normally would've opted for a prep school.

So, what's the future of prep hockey and how can it adapt?

The first part of the offseason boys prep coaches survey took a look at the best players and teams from this past season, while the second part looked ahead to next season.

In the final installment, coaches were asked to think bigger picture. They offered changes they'd like to see made and ways in which prep schools can keep up in the race for talent.