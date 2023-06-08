Who’s the best player in prep hockey? Coaches survey, part 1

From left: Landan Resendes, Rudy Guimond and Joe Connor. (Resendes and Guimond: Dave Arnold/NEHJ; Connor: AOF)

The 2022-23 boys prep hockey season came to a close three months ago. It was a great one that saw Avon Old Farms win the Elite 8 title, Taft snag the Large School trophy and Lawrence Academy steal the Small School championship.

Seven players finished the season with 50 or more points. A plethora of goalies put on outstanding performances. Many strengthened their cases for playing Division 1 or Division 3 college hockey some day.

But what did the coaches think?

We surveyed coaches across the NEPSAC to get their input on all things prep hockey. From the best players this season, to the best next season, to the direction of prep hockey — we asked about everything. All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers.

This story will be focused specifically on these topics from this season:

Best overall player

Best goalie

Most surprising player

Best newcomer to prep hockey

Toughest team to play against

Best and worst rinks in the NEPSAC

There will be future stories on different topics we asked the coaches about. This is Part 1.

The range of answers for each question signaled the theme of this prep season — there was a ton of depth around the region.