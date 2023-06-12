Kimball Union's Jack Sadowski had 24 goals and 42 points in 34 games in 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023-24 boys prep hockey season doesn't start for another six months, but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead to it.

In the second part of the 2023 prep coaches survey, coaches from around the region gave their thoughts on who might be some of the best players next season and which teams could be surprise contenders.

Some coaches surveyed opted not to answer these questions, which was fine. But the majority offered up their opinions on next season. Every coach was granted anonymity in their answers.

The first part of the survey focused on the best players, goalies, newcomers and teams from the 2022-23 season.

Let's dive into these responses from Part 2.