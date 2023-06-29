Four New Englanders selected in the 2023 NHL Draft

Sean Keohane was a leader for Dexter's defense this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023 NHL Draft has concluded and four New Englanders were selected.

While it was a down year for New Englanders drafted, 20 players with connections to the region were selected.

On the first night of the draft, Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) went fourth overall to the San Jose Sharks, marking New England's highest selection since Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) went No. 2 overall to the Seattle Kraken in 2021.

Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) followed shortly after, taken at No. 8. by the Washington Capitals.

Both players have deep hockey roots in New England, but so do the other two who were selected on the second day.