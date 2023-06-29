Ryan Leonard donned a Washington Capitals sweater at the NHL Draft on Thursday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After Will Smith was taken fourth overall by the San Jose Sharks, Ryan Leonard soon followed. The Washington Capitals nabbed Leonard with the eighth pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Leonard was impressive with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s U18 team this winter, scoring 51 goals and 94 points in 57 games. He added eight goals in the World Junior U18 tournament, scoring the gold-medal-winning goal in overtime.

The Amherst, Mass., native has always been known for his wicked goal-scoring abilities and high compete level. He may be 5-foot-11, but he plays like a much bigger player.

That all started during his days with Pope Francis and the Springfield Rifles.