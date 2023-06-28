New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

Will Smith taken fourth overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2023 NHL Draft

Avatar photo
By

Will Smith tried on a San Jose Sharks sweater after being selected fourth overall. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Will Smith tried on a San Jose Sharks sweater after being selected fourth overall. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The wait to see where Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) would be selected in the 2023 NHL Draft didn’t take very long.

The San Jose Sharks took Smith with the fourth pick, marking the first time since 2021 that New England had a pick in the top five.

It’s no surprise that Smith went this high — the Lexington, Mass., native lit up the competition with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s 18U team this winter, scoring 51 goals and 127 points in 60 games. Then came his gold-medal performance at the World Juniors U18 where he posted a tournament-high 20 points in seven games.

Prior to heading to the program in 2021-22, Smith attended St. Sebastian’s in 2020-21. Most of his youth development took place with the Boston Jr. Eagles.

Advertisement

Smith is known for his outstanding offensive awareness and creativity, which will be displayed at Boston College for the 2023-24 season.

Sharks GM Mike Grier and Smith have a connection — they’re both St. Sebastian’s alums.

Related Articles

Ryan Leonard donned a Washington Capitals sweater at the NHL Draft on Thursday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Ryan Leonard taken eighth overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft

After Will Smith was taken fourth overall by the San Jose Sharks, Ryan Leonard soon followed. The Washington Capitals nabbed Leonard with the eighth pick…
Read More
Will Smith tried on a San Jose Sharks sweater after being selected fourth overall. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Will Smith taken fourth overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2023 NHL Draft

The wait to see where Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) would be selected in the 2023 NHL Draft didn't take very long. The San Jose Sharks…
Read More

7 New Englanders make 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Of the 38 players chosen to attend the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp in Plymouth, Mich., seven are from New England with…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter