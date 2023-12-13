The prep hockey season is hitting its stride as holiday tournaments begin this week.
On the boys side, the annual Flood-Marr tournament, Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic, the Kevin Mutch tournament, the Groton/Lawrence tournament and more will see some of the region’s top teams battling it out for some early-season hardware.
For the girls, the annual Patsy K. Odden tournament, Harrington tournament, Dexter Southfield tournament and the E.G. Watkins tournaments are among those that will bring the fireworks this weekend.
Many of the tournaments on each side could have significant ripple effects on our prep hockey rankings.