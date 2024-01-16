Jack Sadowski, a UNH commit, has Kimball Union positioned well for the remainder of the season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We’re approaching the midway point in NEPSAC and MIAA hockey.

The holiday tournaments are behind us, and we’re getting better ideas of what each team on the boys and girls sides are this season.

We’ve already taken looks into our crystal balls to try to forecast what could lie ahead in boys prep hockey as well as girls prep hockey in 2024. But there’s also plenty to unpack in both prep and high school hockey, be it teams who have been as advertised or some pleasant surprises. It’s a perfect time to break it all down.

In the latest RinkWise episode, New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly take stock of the landscape across the NEPSAC and MIAA.