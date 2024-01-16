New England Hockey Journal

RinkWise Podcast

RinkWise podcast: Prep and MIAA teams who have lived up to the hype so far

Jack Sadowski
Jack Sadowski, a UNH commit, has Kimball Union positioned well for the remainder of the season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We’re approaching the midway point in NEPSAC and MIAA hockey.

The holiday tournaments are behind us, and we’re getting better ideas of what each team on the boys and girls sides are this season.

We’ve already taken looks into our crystal balls to try to forecast what could lie ahead in boys prep hockey as well as girls prep hockey in 2024. But there’s also plenty to unpack in both prep and high school hockey, be it teams who have been as advertised or some pleasant surprises. It’s a perfect time to break it all down.

In the latest RinkWise episode, New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly take stock of the landscape across the NEPSAC and MIAA.

RinkWise podcast: Prep and MIAA teams who have lived up to the hype this season

Which boys prep team has been as advertised?

Marinofsky: “I’ll go with Kimball Union. Kimball Union, entering the year, for us, was our fourth-ranked team. … So far, I think they’ve been the best team in prep. … I think Sam Ledrew and Jack Sadowski are the best 1-2 duo in prep. They remind me a lot of Landon Resendes (Marlboro, Mass.) and Ethan Gardula (Princeton, Mass.) last year at Cushing. Every time they’re on the ice, they dominate. LeDrew, his stock has skyrocketed in the last month and a half. … They have a very deep, veteran defense group and a deep, veteran forward group.”

Which girls MIAA team has lived up to expectations?

Donnelly: “I think it’s no question it’s Duxbury. They’ve just been absolutely fantastic. There’s no other way to put it. They’ve got a plus-35 goal differential — 42-7 — through nine games, which is just nuts. … We knew Dan Najarian would have them in top shape, especially coming off a title last year. Anna McGinty is still doing her thing in goal. She was fantastic last year and she’s been fantastic again. … Maddie Greenwood, who had a big breakout season last year, is over a goal per game. She’s a dominant player.”

