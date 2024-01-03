Boys prep hockey forecast: What to expect in 2024?

Deerfield celebrates a win at the Flood-Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The holiday break is over and all boys prep hockey teams are about to be back in action. While there have been some tournaments since Christmas, a lot of division rivalries will kick into gear over the coming weeks.

Through one month, what's clear is the parity at the top and the number of contenders there are inside and outside the top 10.

There are, however, many things throughout prep that still need clarity, which is expected since the season is only one month old.

Let's dive into the seven biggest storylines to watch as the rest of the season kicks into gear.