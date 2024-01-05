Girls prep hockey forecast: What can we expect in 2024?

Calleigh Brown has been a big reason for Nobles' success so far. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The holidays are behind us, and prep hockey is about to be back in full swing.

We learned quite a bit from the holiday tournaments before the break, particularly the Patsy K. Odden and Harrington invitationals. Through one month, several contenders have emerged, while one is beginning to separate itself from the pack.

The overall parity has made it challenging to flesh out our weekly top 10 rankings. There are many teams inside the top 10 and even those knocking on the door that are sure to be in the mix down the stretch.

Of course, there's a ton of hockey left to be played. Some storylines will continue to sort themselves out, while more questions and narratives will develop as we get deeper into the dog days of the season.

As we begin to wade into the heart of the schedule, let's dive into some of the storylines that will continue to define the season.