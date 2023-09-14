There weren’t a ton of head coaching vacancies in boys prep hockey this year. But one of the bigger ones was Milton Academy after Paul Cannata announced his retirement.
In May, the Mustangs hired then-Babson assistant coach Jim Gaudet as their next bench boss.
Gaudet has experience coaching at almost all levels — from being a youth hockey director to most recently an assistant coach at Babson College. He also is the son of longtime Dartmouth head coach Bob Gaudet.
The new Milton head coach recently joined host Stephanie Wood on the latest RinkWise podcast to talk about his life in hockey, as well as his plans for the Mustangs.