What will Milton Academy boys hockey look like under Jim Gaudet?

Jim Gaudet (left) talks with Jamie Rice (right) during a game with Babson. (Jonathan Endow Photography/Babson Athletics)

Location-wise, Jim Gaudet's playing career didn't take him far. It didn't have to.

Gaudet played youth hockey in his hometown of Hanover, N.H. He followed that with a standout, three-year career at Hanover High School with all of his childhood friends. He played his senior year of high school with the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs in the old Eastern Junior Hockey League, and then played another season with them before heading to Dartmouth College, playing for Bob, his father, who coached the Big Green for 23 years and finished as the all-time wins leader for the program.

Based on that description, some might guess that Gaudet's career occurred in the 1970s or 1980s. Instead, the '89 played in the late '90s and 2000s, finishing up at Dartmouth in 2012.

"I was really fortunate," Gaudet said.

While Gaudet's playing career only ended 11 years ago, that might as well be measured in dog years with how much the hockey landscape has changed, and he's well aware. It's also something he's going to fully face at his next job as the head coach of the Milton Academy boys hockey team, taking over for Paul Cannata who stood behind Milton's bench for 20 years and announced his retirement in January.