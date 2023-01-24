New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

How a Kimball Union father worked with Brad Marchand to raise money for Jake Thibeault

Avatar photo
By

Jake Thibeault does his physical therapy at Journey Forward in Canton, Mass. (Jake Thibeault)

Back in June, Jake Thibeault, the Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury in September 2021 that left him paralyzed from the waist down, joined an episode of the hockey podcast Spittin’ Chiclets. The conversation ranged from talking about graduation parties to walking — with the help of a walker — across the stage for his high school diploma to becoming friends with Mark Wahlberg.

Towards the end of the conversation, it turned toward how his injury impacted his parents.

“Not to go back to the day,” Thibeault told Spittin’ Chiclets, “but my dad was right on the glass where I hit the end wall. It’s stuck with him.”

The shockwave from those 25 words was felt about 500 miles away from where Thibeault recorded the interview at his home in Fitchburg, Mass.

Glen McMinn, an artist based in Nova Scotia, was listening to that episode. He had known about Thibeault’s injury — the news stories, the outpouring of support, the Spittin’ Chiclets crew talking about it — but with his son Jack headed to Kimball Union for the first time that fall, the imagery of a New England prep school player suffering an injury of this magnitude wasn’t something he wanted to picture.

