Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC boys Small School semifinals?

Evan Handler is a top defenseman for Rivers. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before we get into the NEPSAC boys Small School semifinal matchups, let's look back at the quarterfinal games.

The biggest takeaway from those four games? How much my finger is on the pulse of what will happen in the future.

I'm going to take a victory lap. While I went 3-for-4 on my Small School picks (and 9-for-12 across all three playoff fields), my predicted scores were almost identical to what happened. Some might wonder if I have the script.

  • My prediction: Rivers, 4-2 | Final: Rivers, 5-3
  • My prediction: St. Mark's, 5-2 | Final: Pomfret, 5-2
  • My prediction: Canterbury, 7-3 | Final: Canterbury, 7-4
  • My prediction: Frederick Gunn, 3-1 | Final: Frederick Gunn, 3-1

What I should do is be like Seinfeld's George Costanza and end on a high note. Walk out while things are still good. But no — I can't do that even though the matchups are even more difficult to predict.

Let's dive into my predictions for the semifinals. Can I stay hot?

COMPLETE BRACKETS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC boys Small School semifinals?

