Caden Wells and Holderness grabbed the No. 2 seed in the Small School Tournament. (Maxfield Paro)

Everyone’s favorite time of year is upon us: tournament season.

The Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament seedings are out and the matchups are known. The top two teams had real chances of being in the Elite 8 as recently as last week.

While there is a clear favorite in this field, some of the other top teams will make for difficult outs.

The quarterfinals will take place Wednesday, March 1 at campus sites. On Saturday, March 4, the semifinals will occur at campus sites. Then, on Sunday, March 5, the Small School championship will be held at St. Anselm College along with the Elite 8 and Large School championships.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket of the Small School Tournament.

Last season, No. 4 Pomfret took down No. 2 Frederick Gunn to win the Small School Tournament championship.

We will have a separate story outlining our predictions for each Small School matchup. Click here to view the full schedule and the matchups for the Elite 8 and Large School Tournaments.

It’s time to take a close look at all eight teams in the Small School Tournament.