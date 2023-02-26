Jackson Holl and Taft are the No. 1 seed in the Large School Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023 Martin/Earl Large School Tournament seeds have been released.

Taft gets the No. 1 seed after going 17-8-0. Salisbury (14-6-5), last year’s Elite 8 champion, earned the No. 2 seed and Dexter Southfield (15-6-8) and St. Sebastian’s (13-8-5) round out the top four.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Saint Anselm College.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.