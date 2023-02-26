New England Hockey Journal

NEPSAC boys Large School Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

Jackson Holl and Taft are the No. 1 seed in the Large School Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023 Martin/Earl Large School Tournament seeds have been released.

Taft gets the No. 1 seed after going 17-8-0. Salisbury (14-6-5), last year’s Elite 8 champion, earned the No. 2 seed and Dexter Southfield (15-6-8) and St. Sebastian’s (13-8-5) round out the top four.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Saint Anselm College.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Times are TBD 

MORE BOYS TOURNAMENT BRACKETS: Elite 8Small schools

Quarterfinals 

  • March 1: No. 1 Taft vs. No. 8 Kent, TBD, Taft
  • March 1: No. 2 Salisbury vs. No. 7 Loomis Chaffee, TBD, Salisbury
  • March 1: No. 3 Dexter vs. No. 6 Northfield Mount Hermon, TBD, Dexter
  • March 1: No. 4 St. Sebastian’s vs. No. 5 Tabor, TBD, St. Sebastian’s

Semifinals 

  • March 4: Taft/Kent winner vs. St. Sebastian’s/Tabor winner
  • March 4: Salisbury/Loomis Chaffee winner vs. Dexter/NMH winner

Finals 

  • March 5: Matchup TBD, 12 p.m., St. Anselm College

