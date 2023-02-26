The 2023 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament seeds have been released, as the top eight teams battle it out to be crowned the top team in the NEPSAC.
Cushing gets the No. 1 seed after going 23-2-4. Avon Old Farms (19-2-4) earned the No. 2 seed and Milton Academy (17-4-5) and Nobles (17-4-5) round out the top four.
The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Saint Anselm College.
This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.