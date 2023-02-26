New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

NEPSAC boys Elite 8 Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

By

Cushing earned the No. 1 spot in the 2023 Elite 8 Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament seeds have been released, as the top eight teams battle it out to be crowned the top team in the NEPSAC.

Cushing gets the No. 1 seed after going 23-2-4. Avon Old Farms (19-2-4) earned the No. 2 seed and Milton Academy (17-4-5) and Nobles (17-4-5) round out the top four.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 5 at Saint Anselm College.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

MORE BOYS TOURNAMENT BRACKETS: Large schools | Small schools

*Times are TBD

Quarterfinals 

  • March 1: No. 1 Cushing vs. No. 8 Kimball Union, TBD, Cushing Academy
  • March 1: No. 2 Avon Old Farms vs. No. 7 Westminster, TBD, Avon Old Farms
  • March 1: No. 3 Milton Academy vs. No. 6 Belmont Hill, TBD, Milton Academy
  • March 1: No. 4 Nobles vs. No. 5 Brunswick, TBD, TBD

Semifinals

  • March 4: Cushing/Kimball Union winner vs. Nobles/Brunswick winner
  • March 4: Avon Old Farms/Westminster winner vs. Milton/Belmont Hill winner

Finals

  • March 5: Matchup TBD, 5 p.m., St. Anselm College

