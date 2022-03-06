New England Hockey Journal

Prep hockey scoreboard: Salisbury, Kent, Pomfret win championship games

Dante Palombo
Dante Palombo and the Kent School Lions won the large school tournament on Sunday. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England Prep School Athletic Council postseason boys hockey tournament began on Wednesday and finished on Sunday with the championship games played for all three NEPSAC playoff divisions. All games were hosted by the higher seed.

We’ve rounded up the results of the games on this page. New England Hockey Journal will provide deeper analysis of the Elite 8 final game on Monday.

Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament

No. 5 Salisbury 4, No. 3 Belmont Hill 1

Martin/Earl Large School Tournament

No. 2 Kent 4, No. 1 Brunswick 2

Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament

No. 4 Pomfret 4, No. 2 Frederick Gunn 2

