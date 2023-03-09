New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

In photos: A day at the girls prep school hockey championships

By

St. Paul's
The St. Paul’s players celebrated with the trophy after claiming the Large School championship with a 2-0 victory over Taft. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

The girls prep school hockey world has crowned a new round of champions.

Williston Northampton (Elite 8), St. Paul’s School (Large School tournament) and New Hampton (Small School tournament) all won their final-round matchups on Sunday at the Taft School.

For Williston Northampton, it marked a second straight victory in the Elite 8.

Our writers and photographers were on scene in Watertown, Conn., for all the games on championship Sunday.

We've collected some of the best images of the day here on this page.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

St. Paul's

In photos: A day at the girls prep school hockey championships

The girls' prep school hockey world has crowned a new round of champions. Williston Northampton (Elite 8), St. Paul’s School (Large School tournament) and New…
Read More

Tracking the 2023 New England high school hockey championships

It's championship season for high school hockey across New England. It's been a long year full of hard work put in by girls and boys…
Read More

Standouts and takeaways from Xaverian’s upset win over Catholic Memorial

BOSTON — Third time was the charm for Xaverian. After losing to Catholic Memorial in both regular-season matchups, Xaverian goalie Cole Pouliot-Porter brought his best, backstopping…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter