New Hampton celebrates after taking down Groton on Sunday. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Championship day is finally here in NEPSAC girls hockey.

Three games were played Sunday to decide the titles at Taft's School Odden Arena.

The schedule:

Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament: No. 3 New Hampton, 3, No. 1 Groton School 1

Patsy Odden Large School Tournament: No. 1 St. Paul's School 2, No. 3 Taft 0

Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament: No. 1 Williston Northampton 4, No. 2 Phillips Andover

Below we have full recaps of each game.