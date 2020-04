Fueling up before you work out has a different look these days. (Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, many of us have experienced significant changes to the way we eat, live and exercise.

With the current emphasis on physical distancing, many of us are spending more time indoors and away from gyms, grocery stores and restaurants.

Some of the changes might feel stressful or challenging, so in this column we’ll discuss how to navigate some of these unique nutritional situations.