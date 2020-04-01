Prep school recruiting facing coronavirus hurdles

No hockey has forced prep schools to rethink recruiting. (Getty Images)

Lawrence coach Robbie Barker sounds like he's making the best of observing rules of social distancing and staying home.

"I have a six-year-old and a three-year-old, so we've been kind of doing projects around the house," Barker said over the phone from the school's campus in Groton, Mass. "We built a rink in the basement, we built a little ball park out in the back, so we've been playing some wiffleball, and then yesterday we just built a zip line."

Normally, Barker and members of his coaching staff would be scouting games, just like most prep school coaches at this time of the year. But, as with everything across the region, country and world, coronavirus has dumped normal onto its head. For Lawrence Academy, among the changes was cancelling its annual Winterim school trips to France, Italy, Ireland, Nepal and Hawaii.