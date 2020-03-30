Postseason prep school wrap: Lawrence Academy

Tomas Pientka stepped right in for Lawrence under tough circumstances. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

This is part a series of stories looking back on how the top New England prep school boys' hockey teams performed in the 2019-20 season and what lies ahead over the summer.

Prep school powerhouse Lawrence Academy got off to a strong 7-1 start to the 2019-20 season. Highly touted prospect Riley Duran was firing on all cylinders, as was expected, the defense was holding down the fort and senior goaltender Brandon Milberg was solid if anything went wrong.

But the thing is, something did go wrong for the Spartans, potentially derailing what was promising to be a championship-contending season. How the team responded, however, made all the difference in the world between contending and pretending.