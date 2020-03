A big win over prep powerhouse Shattuck St. Mary's was among KUA's season highlights. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

This is the first in a series of stories on looking back on how the top New England prep school boys' hockey teams performed in the 2019-20 season and what lies ahead over the summer.

Kimball Union has been the beast of New England prep school hockey, winning the last three NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 titles.

Three in a row? Who even does that?

So, when this season started, everyone was aiming for the Wildcats coming out of the gate. The pressure to fourpeat must have been intense.