3 takeaways from 3 games: NEPSAC prep school finals

Salisbury won the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 title over Dexter Southfield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Turns out home-ice advantage is a thing after all.

Connecticut schools Salisbury, Loomis Chaffee and Gunnery all came away with titles in the year-end NEPSAC Hockey prep championships held at Trinity College on Sunday.

Salisbury beat Dexter Southfield in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 championship, 4-0; Loomis Chaffee beat Cushing, 2-0, in the Martin/Earl Large Schools title game; and Gunnery opened the tournament with a 5-3 win over Pomfret in the Piatelli/Simmons Small School championship game.

Here's what we saw while watching all three games at Trinity: