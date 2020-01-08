Adam Fantilli models his game after NHLer Nathan MacKinnon's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Adam Fantilli is considered the top prospect for this year's Ontario Hockey League draft and, down the road, for the NHL Draft.

A Toronto native, Fantilli, 15, has size, speed, smarts and desire. And, it's safe to say, a very good sense of loyalty, which is one of those intangibles teams look for but have a hard time quantifying when scouting players.

Heading into this season, Fantilli was thought to be planning on playing another season in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, where he had been the season prior. But when the opportunity arose to play alongside his brother at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H., he couldn't turn it down.