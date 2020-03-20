NEHJ’s New England prep school awards

Henry Wilder had a monster season for Hotchkiss. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Now that the dust has settled on the 2019-20 New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) boys' hockey season, it’s time for some awards.

The 2019-20 prep school hockey season offered some pleasant surprises and some perplexing disappointments, but it was full of intrigue. A couple of the award winners were certainly long shots or complete afterthoughts heading into the season. On the contrary, some players were expected to be on the award lists who didn’t meet expectations.

Below are my selections for player of the year, coach of the year, rookie of the year, first, second and third All-Prep teams, and first and second All-Rookie teams.