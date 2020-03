Youth hockey finds itself in a holding pattern because of the coronavirus. (Getty Images)

The best way to describe the last two weeks is uncharted territory.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizations in all walks of life have been forced to maneuver circumstances they have never dealt with before. Each day new developments arise, and new restrictions are put into place, as the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 intensify.

For youth hockey programs across all of New England, it’s been much of the same.