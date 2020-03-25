New England Hockey Journal

News: Three New Englanders make USA NTDP U-17 team

Charlie Leddy has been named to the USA NTDP U-17 team. (Avon Old Farms)

Three New England natives and two players committed to Boston University have made the 2020-21 USA Hockey NTDP U-17 team, it was announced today.

Mount Saint Charles center and Providence commit Brady Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.), Avon Old Farms defenseman and Boston College commit Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, Conn.)cand Dexter Southfield goaltender Dylan Silverstein (Shrewsbury, Mass.) are the three locals to make the NTDP roster.

A pair of Boston University commits and North Jersey Avalanche teammates, right wing Devin Kaplan and defenseman Lane Hutson, also were selected to represent the United States for the next two years at the development program.

