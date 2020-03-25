Highs and lows of the prep school season

Salisbury came away this year with the Elite 8 title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England prep school hockey league was one of the few to be able to fully complete its season and playoffs before hockey -- and all of sports, for that matter -- were shut down because of the novel coronavirus.

This unique position enables us to take a look back at the NEPSAC boys' hockey season as a whole, from start to logical conclusion.

And not every high could be found at the season-ending championship day, this year held at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

So, here's a look back at the highs and lows of what was a very interesting and hard-fought prep hockey season.