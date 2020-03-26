Northeast Pack 15 Pure All-Star Teams

Brady Berard was a mainstay on Mount’s top line all season. (Mount St. Charles)

Many really good young prospects were on display at each and every game of the 2019-20 Northeast Pack 15 Pure division’s season.

The first-year league consisted of Buffalo Jr. Sabres, Mount Saint Charles, North Jersey Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and South Kent Selects Academy.

Three players from the league were invited to USA Hockey’s NTDP Evaluation Camp while one is expected to make the U-17 team for the 2020-21 season. The other two represented the red, white and blue at the Youth Olympic Games.

Below are my selections for first and second team All-Northeast Pack 15 Pure.