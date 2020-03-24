Gilbert: How to be a smart supplements shopper

There is a lot to know about supplements. (Getty Images)

Nutrition supplements are a multibillion dollar industry, which may seem less surprising once you know that over 76 percent of all U.S. adults (170-plus million people) take at least one.

Last year, Americans spent more than $43 billion on supplements, with roughly $5.6 billion going toward sports-specific products.

Each year the number of new supplements seems to grow, but with so many on the market, how do we know which ones are safe, effective and worth the investment? Let’s discuss how to be a smart supplement shopper and review some of the most popular sports products currently being used, but before we dig into the specifics, let’s cover the basics.