New England Hockey Journal

Nutrition

Gilbert: How to be a smart supplements shopper

By

There is a lot to know about supplements. (Getty Images)

Nutrition supplements are a multibillion dollar industry, which may seem less surprising once you know that over 76 percent of all U.S. adults (170-plus million people) take at least one.

Last year, Americans spent more than $43 billion on supplements, with roughly $5.6 billion going toward sports-specific products.

Each year the number of new supplements seems to grow, but with so many on the market, how do we know which ones are safe, effective and worth the investment? Let’s discuss how to be a smart supplement shopper and review some of the most popular sports products currently being used, but before we dig into the specifics, let’s cover the basics.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Northeast Pack: NEHJ’s 18-U All-Star teams

There was no shortage of solid prospects in the first year of the Northeast Pack 18-U. The newly formed league consisted of Buffalo Jr. Sabres,…
Read More

USHL: Lovell’s compete level is kind of a big deal

What Timothy Lovell lacks in size, he makes up for in confidence. And considering what the 5-foot-6, 124-pound blueliner has accomplished thus far in his…
Read More

DiPietro savoring newest chapter in his hockey journey

After six years away from ice hockey, former New York Islanders goalie and Massachusetts native Rick DiPietro made his return to the rink in 2019.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter