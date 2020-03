Victor Czerneckianair of Mount Saint Charles had himself a bust-out season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There was no shortage of solid prospects in the first year of the Northeast Pack 18-U.

The newly formed league consisted of Buffalo Jr. Sabres, Mount Saint Charles, North Jersey Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and South Kent Selects Academy.

At the 18-U division, Mount Saint Charles and North Jersey Avalanche were far and away the best teams. The two teams had a vast majority of the top prospects in the league, but a few hidden gems could be found on the other three teams.