DiPietro savoring newest chapter in his hockey journey

Mass. native Rick DiPietro coached Portledge School of Locust Valley, N.Y., this season. (Wavelength Photography/Portledge School)

After six years away from ice hockey, former New York Islanders goalie and Massachusetts native Rick DiPietro made his return to the rink in 2019.

Although his playing days are behind him, DiPietro began his first season as a coach, leading the Portledge School boys varsity ice hockey team.

The new role was something he had been considering for a few years, and he believed he could share his experience and knowledge from his hockey days to his players. What he didn’t realize is just how much he would enjoy himself.