High school: NEHJ’s 2019-20 MIAA Hockey Awards

Will Trischitta had a top-notch season for Framingham. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2019-20 MIAA hockey season having come to a conclusion, now is the time for the New England Hockey Journal awards for excellence.

I saw every noteworthy team in Division 1 and a lot of Division 2 and Division 3, especially once tournament time came around. Stating the obvious, I did not see every team in the state, but have done my best to come up with accurate year-end awards.

Below are my selections for Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, first and second All-MIAA teams, and an MIAA All-Rookie team. These awards are based on players’ performance this year and not projecting future success.