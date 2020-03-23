USHL: Lovell’s compete level is kind of a big deal

In 27 games with Des Moines, Timothy Lovell had five goals and 11 assists. (Michaela Schnetter/Des Moines Buccaneers)

What Timothy Lovell lacks in size, he makes up for in confidence. And considering what the 5-foot-6, 124-pound blueliner has accomplished thus far in his blossoming career, he has every reason to beam with pride.

An 18-year-old rookie in the United States Hockey League, Lovell registered one assist in four games with the Chicago Steel to start this season before being dealt to the Des Moines Buccaneers, where he finished wth 16 points (5-11-16) in 27 games.

“Timmy is a really offensive-minded, smooth-skating defenseman,” Buccaneers head coach Peter Mannino said. “And he’s a rink rat. He loves being at the rink and working on his game. He’s always there early when he has time between school and practice.