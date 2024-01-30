New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

9 standout defenders and goalies from first round of Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament

Avatar photo
By
Avatar photo
By

Chris Hanifan
Chris Hanifan (35 saves) celebrates Reading's 2-1 win over Canton in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — We've already talked about the forwards. Now it's time to highlight the best defensemen and goalies from the first round of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament.

The public school showcase began on Sunday with eight teams playing at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington, Mass., and eight others playing at Canton Ice House.

We're going to focus on the Doherty Division, which was the eight squads in Arlington.

It was a day full of upsets. Here's a look at the results for the Doherty Division. Click or tap here to access the scoreboard from the Brinn.

  • No. 8 Franklin 6, No. 1 Hingham 4
  • No. 5 Reading 2, No. 4 Canton 1
  • No. 6 Marshfield 1, No. 3 Arlington 0
  • No. 2 Tewksbury 3, No. 7 Winchester 0

Let's dive into the standout defenders and goalies.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Chris Hanifan

9 standout defenders and goalies from first round of Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament

ARLINGTON, Mass. — We've already talked about the forwards. Now it's time to highlight the best defensemen and goalies from the first round of the…
Read More

What’s been happening on the college hockey recruiting scene?

College hockey recruiting is a main topic of discussion in the spring, summer and fall. The spring features USA Hockey nationals, as well as festivals…
Read More

Boys prep rankings: How does the top 10 look entering the final month?

In less than one month, the quarterfinals of the New England prep hockey playoffs begin. The Elite 8 field will be set, as well as…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter