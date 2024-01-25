New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

2024 Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament: Full schedule and results

By

Arlington won the 2023 Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament over Hingham. (Brian KellyNEHJ)

One of the best high school hockey showcases around the MIAA begins in just a few days.

The Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament, which annually features 16 of the best public school teams in Massachusetts, kicks off Sunday, Jan. 28. The finals will be held at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The teams are separated into two divisions: the Brinn Division and the Doherty Division.

This season, the Brinn Division features Wellesley, Braintree, Weymouth, Belmont, Framingham, Norwood, Chelmsford and Walpole. They’ll battle it out at the Canton Ice House.

Hingham, Tewksbury, Arlington, Canton, Reading, Marshfield, Winchester and Franklin make up the Doherty Division. They’ll take the ice at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington.

Last season, second-seeded Arlington took down top seed Hingham, 1-0 in overtime, in a classic to win the Doherty championship game. Meanwhile, top seed Tewksbury downed sixth-seeded Winchester, 6-1, to claim the Brinn championship.

Let’s dive into the schedule, which will be regularly updated as games happen:

Sunday, Jan. 28

Doherty Division

*Games played at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington, Mass. 

  • No. 1 Hingham vs. No. 8 Franklin, 12 p.m.
  • No. 4 Canton vs. No. 5 Reading, 2 p.m.
  • No. 3 Arlington vs. No. 6 Marshfield, 4 p.m.
  • No. 2 Tewksbury vs. No. 7 Winchester, 6 p.m.

Brinn Division

*Games played at Canton Ice House in Canton, Mass. 

  • No. 1 Wellesley vs. No. 8 Walpole, 12 p.m.
  • No. 3 Weymouth vs. No. 6 Norwood, 12:20 p.m.
  • No. 2 Braintree vs. No. 7 Chelmsford, 2 p.m.
  • No. 4 Belmont vs. No. 5 Framingham, 2:20 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Finals

*Games played at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass.

