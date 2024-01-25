2024 Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament: Full schedule and results

Arlington won the 2023 Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament over Hingham. (Brian KellyNEHJ)

One of the best high school hockey showcases around the MIAA begins in just a few days.

The Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament, which annually features 16 of the best public school teams in Massachusetts, kicks off Sunday, Jan. 28. The finals will be held at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The teams are separated into two divisions: the Brinn Division and the Doherty Division.

This season, the Brinn Division features Wellesley, Braintree, Weymouth, Belmont, Framingham, Norwood, Chelmsford and Walpole. They’ll battle it out at the Canton Ice House.