Arlington won the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament championship Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The puck laid next to the Hingham net.

Off the rush in overtime, Arlington senior defenseman Ryan Gilbert tried to center the puck for senior center Drew Fecteau. The puck hit the side of the net instead. While this was happening, Hingham goalie Luke McLellan tripped and fell backward, leaving the slightest opening on his glove side.

Arlington left wing Kevin O’Connor picked the loose puck up and stuffed it in the opening to win the game for Arlington, 1-0, and give the Spy Ponders the Ed Burns Coffee Pot championship for the Doherty division.

Here's a full recap and standouts from the game.