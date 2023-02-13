New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Ed Burns Tournament: Standouts from Tewksbury’s win over Winchester

Avatar photo
By

Matthew Cooke was big in the Brinn Division's Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Tewksbury used a strong second-period performance to power past Winchester 6-1 to win the Ed Burns Coffee Pot championship in the Brinn Division.

After entering the middle frame tied 1-1, Tewksbury junior right wing Matthew Cooke earned himself a breakaway but was stopped by Winchester goalie Max Lowenberg.

Fortunately for Tewksbury, junior right wing Tyler Barnes followed the play and slapped the rebound repeatedly until it snuck through Lowenberg to make it 2-1.

Here is a full recap and standouts from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Beanpot: 10 players to watch in Harvard and Northeastern’s final

A historic Beanpot finale is on tap for Monday night at TD Garden. For the first time in the tournament’s 70-year history, Northeastern and Harvard…
Read More

Ed Burns Tournament: Standouts from Arlington’s OT win over Hingham

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The puck laid next to the Hingham net. Off the rush in overtime, Arlington senior defenseman Ryan Gilbert tried to center the puck…
Read More

Ed Burns Tournament: Standouts from Tewksbury’s win over Winchester

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Tewksbury used a strong second-period performance to power past Winchester 6-1 to win the Ed Burns Coffee Pot championship in the Brinn…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter