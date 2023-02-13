Matthew Cooke was big in the Brinn Division's Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Tewksbury used a strong second-period performance to power past Winchester 6-1 to win the Ed Burns Coffee Pot championship in the Brinn Division.

After entering the middle frame tied 1-1, Tewksbury junior right wing Matthew Cooke earned himself a breakaway but was stopped by Winchester goalie Max Lowenberg.

Fortunately for Tewksbury, junior right wing Tyler Barnes followed the play and slapped the rebound repeatedly until it snuck through Lowenberg to make it 2-1.

Here is a full recap and standouts from the game.