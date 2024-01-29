14 standout forwards from first round of Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament

Ben Paterson (middle) celebrates his goal against Hingham at the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The first round of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament was almost all upsets.

The lower seeds won three of the four games in the Doherty Division, which was played at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington, Mass. Over in the Brinn, which was played at Canton Ice House, the lower seeds won half the games.

In both the Doherty and Brinn divisions, the lowest seeds won. No. 8 Franklin took down No. 1 Hingham, 6-4, in the Doherty Division, while No. 8 Walpole beat No. 1 Wellesley, 4-3.

Here's a look at the results for the Doherty Division. Click or tap here to access the scoreboard from the Brinn.

No. 8 Franklin 6, No. 1 Hingham 4

No. 1 Hingham 4 No. 5 Reading 2, No. 4 Canton 1

No. 4 Canton 1 No. 6 Marshfield 1, No. 3 Arlington 0

No. 3 Arlington 0 No. 2 Tewksbury 3, No. 7 Winchester 0

Various forwards showed well in the Doherty Division's first round of the tournament. We'll focus another story on standout defensemen and goalies from the first round.

Let's dive in.