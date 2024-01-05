New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
USA Hockey

Will Smith, Ryan Leonard win gold medal with U.S. at World Junior Championship

Avatar photo
By

Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the final. (Getty Images)
Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the final. (Getty Images)

The local kids had one heck of a showing on the international stage.

Team USA took down Sweden, 6-2, in the gold medal game of the World Junior Championship on Friday. It capped off an undefeated run by the U.S. in the tournament.

In the final, Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) notched two assists. The first came on linemate Gabe Perreault‘s opening goal, while the second took place on defenseman Zeev Buium‘s goal to make it 4-2 early in the third period.

Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) saved his best for the third. The Pope Francis product showcased a tremendous individual effort, outworking and dangling two Swedish defenders and sniping a goal. Leonard, a first-round pick by the Washington Capitals, made sure to blow the crowd a kiss after scoring, too.

Advertisement

Both Smith and Leonard posted strong showings throughout the tournament.

Smith, a first-round pick by the San Jose Sharks and St. Sebastian’s alum, scored four goals and tallied nine points in seven games; Leonard had three goals and six points.

The duo played on a line together at the World Juniors, which has become the norm. They lived together at the U.S. National Team Development Program and skated on a line together. That’s continued into their freshmen seasons with Boston College. The third member of the Eagles trio is Perreault, who finished the tournament with three goals and seven assists.

Smith, Leonard and Perreault weren’t the only BC players finding success at the tournament. Cutter Gauthier was tied for the tournament lead in points with 12.

Related Articles

Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the final. (Getty Images)

Will Smith, Ryan Leonard win gold medal with U.S. at World Junior Championship

The local kids had one heck of a showing on the international stage. Team USA took down Sweden, 6-2, in the gold medal game of…
Read More
Calleigh Brown

Girls prep hockey forecast: What can we expect in 2024?

The holidays are behind us, and prep hockey is about to be back in full swing. We learned quite a bit from the holiday tournaments…
Read More

5 storylines to watch in college hockey’s second half

The best time of the year in men's Division 1 college hockey is here. Outside of the Beanpot and Connecticut Ice tournaments, it's almost all…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter