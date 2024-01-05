Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the final. (Getty Images)

The local kids had one heck of a showing on the international stage.

Team USA took down Sweden, 6-2, in the gold medal game of the World Junior Championship on Friday. It capped off an undefeated run by the U.S. in the tournament.

In the final, Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) notched two assists. The first came on linemate Gabe Perreault‘s opening goal, while the second took place on defenseman Zeev Buium‘s goal to make it 4-2 early in the third period.

Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) saved his best for the third. The Pope Francis product showcased a tremendous individual effort, outworking and dangling two Swedish defenders and sniping a goal. Leonard, a first-round pick by the Washington Capitals, made sure to blow the crowd a kiss after scoring, too.