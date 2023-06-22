From left: Ryan Leonard, Will Smith and Will Vote play Xbox in their house. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Will Smith is the hottest prospect to come out of New England for this year’s NHL Entry Draft. The Lexington, Mass., native could be drafted as high as the third pick.

But there’s one piece of information he keeps close to the vest. Pry and pry and pry for this and you’ll come up short. NHL teams interviewing him would have a difficult time getting him to disclose details about this secret.

How he cooks his steaks.

“I have some special seasonings, but I can’t give it away,” Smith said. “I season those bad boys up and throw them on there for a certain amount of time.”

Ryan Leonard and Will Vote, Smith’s teammates the past two years at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, haven’t been able to extract the secret from him, either. But they have been beneficiaries of the steaks — because Smith, Leonard and Vote have been roommates the past two years at a home near the NTDP camp in Plymouth, Mich.

Here are the best stories from two years as the NHL Draft looms.