New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

Why each New England team could go on a run in NCAA Tournament

By

Lynden Breen helped lead Maine into the NCAA Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s the best time of the year in Division 1 men’s college hockey.

Selection Sunday is over, and the 16-team bracket for the NCAA Tournament has been set.

Five New England-based teams — four from Hockey East and one from ECAC Hockey — are now four wins away from a national championship. The tournament field was announced during Sunday night's selection show on ESPNU.

Within our home region, Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., and MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., will serve as two of the four regional hosts. The road to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn., will also run through Maryland Heights, Mo., and Sioux Falls, S.D.

Now that the bracket is announced, here is a look at why each of the New England teams could go the distance.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Why each New England team could go on a run in NCAA Tournament

It’s the best time of the year in Division 1 men’s college hockey. Selection Sunday is over, and the 16-team bracket for the NCAA Tournament…
Read More
Boston University and Boston College

5 New England schools make NCAA men’s hockey tournament

The field is set for the 2024 NCAA men's Division 1 hockey tournament. There won't be any shortage of New England representation in this year's…
Read More

2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament men’s bracket projection

The 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's ice hockey tournament is finally here. It's the best time of the year. As of Saturday night, the conference…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter