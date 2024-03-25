Why each New England team could go on a run in NCAA Tournament

Lynden Breen helped lead Maine into the NCAA Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s the best time of the year in Division 1 men’s college hockey.

Selection Sunday is over, and the 16-team bracket for the NCAA Tournament has been set.

Five New England-based teams — four from Hockey East and one from ECAC Hockey — are now four wins away from a national championship. The tournament field was announced during Sunday night's selection show on ESPNU.

Within our home region, Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., and MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., will serve as two of the four regional hosts. The road to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn., will also run through Maryland Heights, Mo., and Sioux Falls, S.D.

Now that the bracket is announced, here is a look at why each of the New England teams could go the distance.