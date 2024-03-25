New England Hockey Journal

5 New England schools make NCAA men’s hockey tournament

Boston University and Boston College
Boston College and Boston University hold the first and second seeds, respectively, in this year's tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The field is set for the 2024 NCAA men's Division 1 hockey tournament. 

There won't be any shortage of New England representation in this year's bracket as five local programs made it to the dance. 

As expected, Boston College and Boston University earned top seeds in each of their regionals. The Eagles hold the No. 1 overall seed nationally, while the Terriers hold the No. 2 overall seed. Meanwhile, Maine, Quinnipiac and UMass each made it as well. 

Fresh off winning their first Hockey East title since 2012, BC will head to the Providence regional, along with Michigan Tech, Wisconsin and Quinnipiac. The Eagles rolled through TD Garden with an 8-1 win over UMass in the semis before a 6-2 win over BU in the championship. They'll take on MTU in the opening round at 2 p.m. on Friday. The Bobcats, who fell to St. Lawrence in the ECAC semis, will face the Badgers at 5:30 p.m. The winners of each game will square off in the regional final Sunday at 4 p.m.

