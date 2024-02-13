Who are the top 10 local men’s college hockey teams after the Beanpot?

Justin Hryckowian hoists the Beanpot for Northeastern. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The depth of Division 1 men’s college hockey in New England has arguably never been more apparent this season than over the past couple of weeks.

The region is home to six of the top 13 teams in the PairWise rankings. Boston College and Boston University remain potential top seeds in the NCAA tournament. And Northeastern continued its late-season surge with another Beanpot championship on Monday night.

The battle for Boston bragging rights is now in the past, so it’s all about league play from here. The number of regular-season games remaining continues to dwindle, meaning that even more games on big stages are soon on the horizon.

Here is our latest look at the top 10 teams in the region.