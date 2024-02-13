Northeastern thinking big after beating BU in men’s Beanpot final

Northeastern players celebrate after capturing the Beanpot again. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

BOSTON ― Seconds, anyone?

Northeastern successfully defended its Beanpot championship and captured its fifth title in the last six tournaments on the strength of a 4-3 overtime victory over No. 3 Boston University on Monday night at TD Garden.

For the second consecutive week, senior captain Justin Hryckowian set up classmate Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (East Greenwich, R.I.) for a game-winning goal in the extra session. Fontaine earned Most Valuable Player honors for the tournament, having dished out two assists before scoring the deciding goal with 28.6 seconds remaining in overtime.

The Huskies also got stellar goaltending from Cameron Whitehead, who was called upon to make six of his 33 stops in just the extra frame alone. The freshman had a .915 save percentage (54 saves on 59 shots) over the two games, starting with last week’s 3-2 overtime win over Harvard.

Here are our takeaways from the game.