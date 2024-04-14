From left: Will Smith, Cutter Gauthier, Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

It felt like their year.

You know those years where everything just seems to go right? That's what this year felt like for Boston College — especially Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.).

The local duo entered college hockey having been drafted inside the top 10 in last June's NHL Draft. Smith was picked No. 4 overall by the San Jose Sharks, while Leonard went at No. 8 to the Washington Capitals.

Upon their arrival, they didn't just adjust well to college hockey — they dominated.

Smith finished the season with 71 points, which was good for the most in the country. He had every right to be a Hobey Baker nominee. Leonard notched 31 goals (third in the nation) and 60 points (tied for fourth). They, along with freshman linemate Gabe Perreault and sophomore Hobey Baker finalist Cutter Gauthier, led Boston College to the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

All four also were big reasons why the U.S. won gold at the World Junior Championship in January.

That's why it was such a shock when on Saturday night, BC fell to Denver, 2-0, in the national championship game. It had just felt like their year.

So, what's next?